KADUNA’S SMART CITY PROJECT

Gov Uba is repositioning the state for better security, efficiency and investments, reckons AKPATA ALAO

Without being immodest, one can state that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, is driven by three identifiable things – vision, passion and action — to birth a new Kaduna State. A new state where the good people live in peace, in unity, in prosperity, and shared values for a better, more dignifying, and comfortable life. And this, he has done without airs since his assumption of office in sharp contrast to what previously obtained in the state.

Governor Uba Sani has continued to exhibit these traits, in deeds and in truth since he took over the reins of power over a year ago. On Monday, September 2, 2024, that same spirit was in full display once again, in far away China. It was the eve of the 9th Forum on China- Africa Cooperation ( FOCAC) simply called 2024 Beijing Summit, which was officially held between September 4 to 6, 2024.

With the full commitment to the now well known open door policy of his administration, he announced to the people of Kaduna State and the country via a statement he personally signed that: “Today, I had the honor and privilege of signing a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) between the Kaduna State Government and Huawei Technologies Company, Nigeria Limited at the Huawei Technologies office in Beijing, China. Chris Lu, CEO, Huawei Technologies, Nigeria Limited signed on behalf of the company. The ceremony was witnessed by our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my colleague Governors, Ministers and other senior government officials.

“The MOU is for the actualization of the SMART CITY PROJECT in Kaduna State. It is geared towards enhancing security, efficiency and transparency in public service, competitiveness, city management, and attracting talents and investments. The ultimate goal is the establishment of a safer and smarter Kaduna State.”

Like an early bird, he had raced ahead of others to seal the deal before the 2024 Beijing Summit took off. That certainly guaranteed him the esteemed presence of President Bola Tinubu, to witness the signing of the MoU.

For those who may not know, according to the International Telecommunications Union and the UN, a smart city is, “an innovative city that uses ICT and other means to improve the quality of life, efficiency of urban operations and services, and competitiveness, while ensuring that the economic, social, environmental as well as cultural aspects are all well improved.”

Therefore, a smart city is a municipality that uses information and communications technology (ICT) to increase operational efficiency, share information with the public and improve both the quality of government services and citizens welfare.

Typical features of smart cities include

smart administration and a smart society. Government services in smart cities are made more accessible to people by making them available online, smart housing,

smart mobility or transportation, if you like, and smart infrastructure.

The main goal of a smart city is to optimise city functions and promote economic growth while also improving the quality of life for citizens by using smart technologies and data analysis.

Some of the advantages of smart cities include

more effective, data-driven decision-making process; enhanced citizen and government engagement; safer communities;

reduced environmental pollution; improved transportation; increased digital equity; new economic development opportunities;

efficient public utilities, among other things.

Governor Uba Sani, in the statement referenced above, further explained that a joint committee will be established between the Kaduna State Government and Huawei to develop the implementation plan, funding arrangements, and technology deployment for the project.

He emphasised the state’s commitment to ensuring the project is deliverable, sustainable, and valuable to the citizens of the state.

And just to be sure he wasn’t talking above the heads of the people of the state, he highlighted the importance of digital technology in driving economic growth by pointing out the role of the Kaduna State Directorate of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in implementing various ICT services and digital economy initiatives in the state.

He also noted that Kaduna has established the Kaduna Technology City, which is being upgraded to a Smart City, and has launched a Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre to empower residents through ICT.

In his words: “As the strategic partner of the Kaduna State Government, Huawei will provide comprehensive leading solutions and professional technical support for Kaduna State in the following areas: one, State-Level Unified Command Center; two, Enhanced Security; three, Intelligent Traffic System; four, E-Government and Office Automation; five, Smart Education; six, Smart Healthcare; seven, ICT Talent; eight, Renewable Energy, and Public Transportation

“The Kaduna State Government and Huawei will establish a joint committee to flesh out details of the Implementation Plan, Funding Arrangement, and the Technology to be Deployed. We want to ensure that the project is deliverable, sustainable, and valuable.

” Today’s ceremony demonstrates our solid commitment to the effective and efficient use of digital and telecommunications technologies to improve Kaduna State for the benefit of our citizens and businesses. Our Administration recognizes the strategic place of ICT in driving economic growth and improving the lives of citizens.

“The Kaduna State Directorate of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has been playing a crucial role in implementing various key ICT services, e-Government solutions, and digital economy initiatives.”

To achieve this lofty vision and goal, the state in collaboration with partners has established the Kaduna Technology City which is being upgraded to a Smart City where residents can live, work and earn. We have established a Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, the first of its kind in Nigeria, using the existing ICT HUB for ICT empowerment and ICT business clinics.

Governor Uba Sani revealed that he had actually done some spade work in anticipation of a day such as September 2. He said, “We have ramped up the implementation of our “Bridging the Last Mile Initiative 2024 – 2027.” This initiative aims at increasing and achieving digital inclusion in Kaduna State. We want to ensure that our people effectively utilize digital tools to enhance their businesses and livelihoods. I signed into law a Bill to Make Provisions for the Development of Tech-Enabled Start- Ups in Kaduna State, and Other Related Matters, 2023. The key objective of the law is to position Kaduna State’s startups ecosystem as the leading digital technology center in Nigeria having excellent innovators with cutting edge skills and exportable capacity,” he explained.

Such an admirable vision! Even the good book clearly recognizes the virtue of vision when it asserts in Proverbs 29: 18 that without it ” the people perish”.

What is more? Governor has a word for those who will sneer at the heartwarming announcement. He gave an assurance of not just a speedy implementation but also a commitment to honour any obligations arising from the MoU.

“We are committed to the speedy implementation of the Kaduna State Smart City Project. We shall honour our obligations. This project holds the key to a more secure and prosperous Kaduna State. We thank Huawei Technologies Company Ltd for agreeing to partner with us,” he said.

Alao, a Sociologist, writes from Abuja

