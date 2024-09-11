COREN Assembly: NSE President Boosts Engineers’ Morale 

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Oguntala, has reaffirmed the society’s commitment to championing the interests of Nigerian Engineers.

Speaking at the 32nd Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Assembly during the Engineering Family Session, she assured members of it’s unwavering support in protecting their rights and advancing their careers.

She stressed the NSE’s readiness to engage any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) that fails to adhere to the Nigerian Content Law, especially in instances where expatriates are considered over Nigerian engineers or when foreign products are favored over locally available alternatives.

“This is a core mandate in ensuring that Nigerian engineers are given the recognition and opportunities they deserve.”

The president also encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in their workplaces, saying,” there is need for engineers to prioritise continuous professional development, remain current with industry advancements, and sharpen their skills to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving engineering field.”