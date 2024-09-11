Barde Decries Rot in Gombe Education Sector Under Current Administration

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Gombe State, Mr Muhammad Jibrin Barde, has promised to correct the anomalies in the education sector if elected in 2027.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Barde listed areas in the sector that is begging for attention under the leadership of Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, which include his failure to resolve ongoing issues with the Academic Staff Union of Gombe State University.

He also pointed out government’s refusal to honor the 2021 Memorandum of Action (MoA), which promised increased funding, payment of accumulated earned academic allowances, and the establishment of a training fund for academic staff, describing it as deeply disappointing.

“It is regrettable that Governor Yahaya has chosen to politicize education, which is the bedrock of our development. His decision to neglect this vital sector is ironic, given that he owes his position as governor to the education that has now been left in disrepair under his watch.

“The non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage adjustment, failure to apply the 35% and 25% wage awards for academic staff, and the non-payment of arrears for promoted staff from 2020 to 2024 reflect a complete disregard for the welfare of educators.

“The administration’s reluctance to release the white paper on the 2023 visitation report further deepens concerns about transparency and accountability.

“Our once-proud university, ranked among the top 10 in Nigeria, has deteriorated under this administration’s neglect.

“We assure the people of Gombe State that these abnormalities will be corrected when we form the government in 2027. Our commitment to restoring the quality of education and ensuring the well-being of our academic institutions remains unwavering.”