UN Women Charges Governments to Accelerate Investment in Gender Equality

Oluchi Chibuzor 

The United Nation Women, Nigeria, has charged governments at all levels to accelerate investment in gender equality in order to achieve development in the country.

The Country representative to UN Women Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, stated this recently in Lagos.

Delivering her closing remarks at the just concluded three-day Southwest zonal coordination platforms meeting, Eyong stressed that issues of gender are more of collaboration to bring about solutions and socioeconomic development.

According to her, “We are 60 percent not able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . And amongst the goals, the central one is SDGs 5, which is gender equality. So as long as we are not able to accelerate gender equality, we will not be able to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We want this message to go down to the states. We want this message to go down to the local government authorities, that if we want to accelerate our development, we should invest in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. That is why we are here.”

