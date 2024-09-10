Tinubu Expresses Deep Concern Over Maiduguri Flood Disaster

.Directs immediate evacuation of people from affected area

.Asks NEMA to assist victims

.Pledges federal support

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the recent flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The worst flood in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The President, in a release issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the State, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, President Tinubu called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

The President assured Governor Babagana Umara Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

While ordering the National Emergency Management Agency to assist the flood victims, President Tinubu said he remains committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.