NPFL: Lobi Stars, Akwa Utd Share Points in Barren Draw

Lobi Stars began their outing in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), with a goalless draw against Akwa United.

Despite the commendable performance from the ‘Alia Boys’, the Promise Keepers held their opponents to a draw at the Lafia City Stadium.

The game failed to produce the desired spark as both sides fired blank in a keenly contested tie.

Late in the second half, Ahmadu Liman of Lobi Stars thought he had given his side the opener when he fired the ball into the net from close range, but the referee called it offside.

The visitors were resolute to hold their hosts to a draw to conclude the round of matches for match day one.