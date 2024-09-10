Massive Flooding Hits Maiduguri

*UNHCR calls for help for displaced persons

Yinka Olatunbosun

Thousands of residents in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno state have been displaced by the massive flooding that has engulfed the state. No fewer than five communities have been affected; paralysing businesses and school activities. Eyewitnesses say that this incident is the worst for Maiduguri since 1994.

Captured on aerial view images, many streets in the city had been submerged in the ravaging flood which has affected the palace of Shehu of Borno, Lagos Bridge, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Central Mosque, State Specialist Hospital, Millionaires’ Quarters amongst others.

Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo was not spared as many animals including ostrich, snakes and crocodiles have been swept into the streets by the flood.

There are concerns that a possible overflow of Alau Dam created for irrigation purposes and domestic use may have caused this unprecedented flood. Distress calls have flooded social media since the onset of the incident.

In a swift reaction to this humanitarian crisis, the Borno State government has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the state to avoid loss of lives.

While offering hope and succour in response to the sad incident, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lent its voice to the call for action.

“We are on ground supporting communities but more help is needed.

The Borno state government has reopened the closed Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri for the flood evacuees.