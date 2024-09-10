Ita Giwa: Why I Celebrated Mo Abudu at 60

Former Presidential Adviser, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, on Sunday hosted a party at the Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, in honour of an accomplished media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu who is celebrating her 60th birth anniversary.

It was a gathering of notable women with a few gender friendly men who converged to rejoice with the celebrant.

Typical of Senator Ita Giwa known for her touch of class and excellence, the birthday bash was a vibrant celebration of music, movement, and mouthwatering cuisine.

It unfolded like a perfectly choreographed production, with every detail meticulously planned to honor the guest of honor.

In her remarks as the host, distinguished Senator Ita Giwa was full of gratitude for the life and personality of the celebrant.

She said :” We should all thank God for Mo. I have never seen a more 60th birthday celebrant. I think she is celebrating her birthday herself. She is so happy and people are so happy for Mo because everybody here wants to dance with and for Mo.

“I am celebrating her not because she celebrated me when I turned 70 but because Mo and her friends, Ruth Osime, Nkiru and others are amazing and jolly good fellows. I am so proud of her and that is why each time I send messages to her , I always end it with I am always proud of you.

“Most of the women here have always struggled and have consistently made it. Mo is an incredibly, unbelievably strong girl. I wonder how she gets her courage, her resilience and I don’t know where she gets her energy from.

“I am approaching 80 and I understand what battle is all about because I have fought so many as a politician for over 32 years. I’m seeing sincere love for a fellow woman. Women are beginning to love and appreciate each other. Women should continue to be happy for each other. If there is anything like reincarnation, I want to come back as a woman.

“Mo is a strong character, dogged and she is a goal-getter.

Whenever she and her friends see me, they see me as their big auntie and they revere me. I also think they are confused people because sometimes they forget that I am old. One minute they treat me like Grandma and another time they treat me as their mate. Mo is aging beautifully and I pray she continues to succeed.”

Ita Giwa encouraged women to be happy when they are aging. “Women should not be afraid of ageing. The narratives of ageing has changed”, she concluded.

As the lights dimmed, the DJ spun an infectious beat, and the dance floor came alive with energetic revelers. The media mogul, beaming with joy, was escorted to the center of the floor, where her friends and admirers of the Senator performed a customized routine of dances and vibe along old and contemporary music from the DJ.

Senator Ita Giwa and Mo Abudu with MD of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, Tosin Adefeko behind at the birthday party in honor of Mo Abudu

The birthday celebrant was the cynosure of all eyes as she showcased her own impressive moves to thunderous applause.

Meanwhile, an exquisite spread of culinary delights awaited the guests. Savory aromas wafted from the buffet, featuring an array of international and local dishes, from spicy jollof rice to tender grilled meats and fresh seafood. Decadent desserts and varieties of Nigerian made foods.

Throughout the evening, friends, family, and colleagues took turns sharing heartfelt toasts and anecdotes, highlighting the media mogul’s remarkable achievements and generosity. As the night wore on, the celebration only intensified.

This unforgettable birthday extravaganza will be etched in the memories of all who attended, a testament to the media mogul’s impact and the joy they bring to those around them.

Prominent among the attendees were Fashion icon, Madam Abba Folawiyo, MD of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, Beauty queen, Brand and corporate marketing executive, Tosin Adefeko, Ifeoma Williams, Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Gbadebo Rhode Vivour, Nkeiruka Anumudu of Globe Motors, famous fashion designer, Lanre Da Silva, Socialite Ann Okonkwo, Mr Sam Nwanjoku, Nollywood Actress, Destiny Amaka, Ndidi Obioha of Enthyst event, Beauty Strategist ,Eryca Freemantle, Ruth Osime, Azuka Ogujiuba, Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, and many others.