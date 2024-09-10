DSS Speaks on Raid of SERAP’s Offices, Silent on Ajaero

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally explained the rationale behind its deployment of operatives to the offices of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in Lagos and Abuja on Monday. The Service, however continued to keep mum on the reason for the arrest of the President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

DSS succumbed to pressure from labour and other civil society organizations and released Ajaero Monday night.

NLC had on Monday evening given the service 24 hours to release its leader, while instructing all its affiliates and state chapters to be on red alert for an industrial action in an event that the DSS failed to set him free within the given period.

Meanwhile, the service on Tuesday Morning clarified issues on the raid of SERAP offices in Lagos and Abuja.

DSS in a statement said that it was inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The agency urged the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.

According to the statement, “This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two (2) unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials”.

The Service further stated that such official enquiries and liaison were traditional and did not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

While it assured of in depth investigation of these malicious contents, the service called for citizens’ participation in national security management