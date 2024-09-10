  • Tuesday, 10th September, 2024

Bandits Attack Hospital, Abduct  Nurses, Patients, Others in Kaduna

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two nurses and unspecified number of  patients have been reportedly abducted by bandits at the  Primary Healthcare Centre at  Kuyallo,   Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Musa Alhassan, one of the  leaders of  the vigilance group in  the area said the bandits invaded the health care centre at about 9.00a.m  yesterday.

He said their target was the  Government Day Secondary School in the locality, apparently to abduct the students.

According to him, when the criminals discovered that there was nobody in the school, they  headed to the nearby healthcare centre.

“The bandits came to the school around 9:00am, but when they discovered that the school was empty, they went to the healthcare centre and abducted  two female nurses and several patients.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, Mansir Hassan, could not be reach for reaction when contacted on telephone.

Kaduna state is among the North-west states battling with security challenges.

On September 5, 2024,  bandits invaded Mani community, located  near the Indomie factory in Rido ward of Chikun Local LGA of the state and abducted 19 people, mostly women and children.

The activities of bandits, characterised by frequent attacks, have forced many people to relocate from their homes to safer places.

In Kaduna metropolis, many residents living at the outskirts of the city have relocated to rented apartments in the metropolis for fear of abduction by bandits.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.