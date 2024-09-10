Bandits Attack Hospital, Abduct  Nurses, Patients, Others in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two nurses and unspecified number of patients have been reportedly abducted by bandits at the Primary Healthcare Centre at Kuyallo, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Musa Alhassan, one of the leaders of the vigilance group in the area said the bandits invaded the health care centre at about 9.00a.m yesterday.

He said their target was the Government Day Secondary School in the locality, apparently to abduct the students.

According to him, when the criminals discovered that there was nobody in the school, they headed to the nearby healthcare centre.

“The bandits came to the school around 9:00am, but when they discovered that the school was empty, they went to the healthcare centre and abducted two female nurses and several patients.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, Mansir Hassan, could not be reach for reaction when contacted on telephone.

Kaduna state is among the North-west states battling with security challenges.

On September 5, 2024, bandits invaded Mani community, located near the Indomie factory in Rido ward of Chikun Local LGA of the state and abducted 19 people, mostly women and children.

The activities of bandits, characterised by frequent attacks, have forced many people to relocate from their homes to safer places.

In Kaduna metropolis, many residents living at the outskirts of the city have relocated to rented apartments in the metropolis for fear of abduction by bandits.