  • Monday, 9th September, 2024

NPFL: Enyimba Win ‘Oriental Derby’ at Heartland, Sunshine Crush Bayelsa Utd 

Sport | 1 hour ago

Enyimba recorded a 3-1 victory against Heartland in an ‘Oriental Derby’ in Owerri in the first week of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday. Enyimba ‘s new signing, Clinton Jephta, grabbed  a late brace in the encounter.

In Kano, veteran star Rabiu Ali netted twice for Kano Pillars to beat Ikorodu City 3-0, while Sunshine Stars hammered Bayelsa United by the same scoreline.

There were away wins for Niger Tornadoes at Kwara United (2-1) and Remo Stars at Abia Warriors (2-0), while home teams Nasarawa United and Bendel Insurance had to share the points.

Shooting Stars snatched a stoppage time equaliser at Nasarawa, while Insurance were held to a scoreless draw by Rivers United despite having their goalkeeper sent off in the 52nd minute.

Plateau United stopped visiting Katsina United courtesy of a 24th minute penalty converted by Olawale Doyeni.

Today, Lobi Stars, who are now under new management after Dominic Iorfa was relieved of his position as vice chairman, will welcome Akwa United in the last game of the first week of the NPFL.

NPFL (Match-day 1)

Abia War 0-2 Remo Stars

B’Insurance 0-0 Rivers Utd

Heartland 1-3 Enyimba

K’Pillars 3-0 Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd 1-2 Tornadoes

Nasarawa 1-1 Shooting

Plateau 1-0 Katsina Utd

Sunshine 3-0 Bayelsa 

TODAY

Lobi Stars v Akwa Utd

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.