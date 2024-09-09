‘Hell Energy Drink’ Enters Nigerian Market

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

A new energy drink, ‘Hell Energy’, has made a debut into the Nigerian market, promises to offer high-quality energy drinks to satisfy the youthful population in the energy market.

Founded in 2006, with a presence in over 50 countries, the energy drink has become a global brand.

According to the Brand Manager Nigeria, Linek Ovie, “our energy drinks are crafted with premium ingredients, ensuring a refreshing experience, our commitment to sustainability sets us apart, as we use eco-friendly packaging and responsible production practices. Our drinks are safe, refreshing and of the highest quality. We use 100% recyclable aluminum for our cans, reducing our carbon footprint through energy efficient production”.

To ensure the energy drink is widely available in the market, Ovie said they are in partnership with TradeDepot, with plans to introduce new flavours tailored to local tastes.

Beyond just selling the products, the Brand Manager said they are also committed to supporting sports development in the country, starting with sponsorship of the premier flag football league. Adding ‘we’re dedicated to growing this sport at the grassroots level, providing young athletes with the resources.