Femi Akinyelure: Bridging Nigeria’s Electrification Gap with Evidence-based Strategies

By EnyiEjikeUmunnabuike Jr.

OlufemiAkinyelure, the Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP), under the World Bank-assisted Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is driving a new wave of innovative strategies to bridge Nigeria’s rural electrification gap. Since his appointment in November 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Akinyelure has introduced several evidence-based intellectual property ideas aimed at enhancing energy access for underserved rural communities across Nigeria.

Described by industry peers as a young, dynamic, and versatile leader, Akinyelure has been at the forefront of positioning NEP as a catalyst for Nigeria’s energy transformation. His approach, which blends creative thought with practical solutions, is backed by an ambitious vision to ensure that Nigeria meets its national electrification goals.

The Nigeria Electrification Programme, primarily driven by private-sector engagement, is tackling one of Nigeria’s most pressing development challenges: providing reliable energy access to underserved and unserved communities. The programme has successfully brought together a consortium of mini-grid and off-grid developers, government bodies, and international partners to address this gap.

Achievements and Dialogue at Electric Hub

A recent “Power Dialogue,” organized by Electric Hub in Abuja, highlighted NEP’s milestones under Akinyelure’s leadership. The event, which gathered stakeholders from across the renewable energy sector, including mini-grid and off-grid developers, focused on the tangible progress made in addressing Nigeria’s rural electrification needs. The 97th edition of this series showcased NEP’s achievements and explored innovative approaches to bridging the electrification gap.

During the dialogue, Akinyelure emphasized the importance of catalytic funding and sustainable private sector involvement. “One of the most effective approaches we’ve seen is the catalytic funding provided by NEP, backed by the World Bank. This fund acts as a spark for developers to invest in rural electrification projects,” he stated.

However, Akinyelure stressed that while international support is crucial, long-term success depends on local developers committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions. “Sustainable progress ultimately hinges on the involvement of developers and local financing through blended finance models,” he added.

A Vision for Rural Electrification

Akinyelure’s focus on rural electrification goes beyond merely providing power to communities. He sees electrification as a tool for driving economic empowerment, improving healthcare, and advancing education in Nigeria’s most disadvantaged areas. “The benefits of electrification extend to productive uses of energy, such as powering agricultural equipment, which directly improves local economies,” Akinyelure explained.

As part of the World Bank’s broader efforts to bridge Nigeria’s energy gap, NEP has made remarkable strides, including the installation of solar hybrid mini-grids, solar home systems, and containerized solar hybrid systems in health centers across the country. These efforts have brought electricity to over a million households, with plans to expand even further under the upcoming Distributed Access Through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) project.

Global Recognition

Akinyelure’s leadership has not gone unnoticed. During his visit to Nigeria in 2023, World Bank President Ajay Banga praised NEP’s achievements and expressed optimism about the programme’s future. Banga visited several NEP sites, including rural communities like Kilankwa and Petti in Abuja’s outskirts, where NEP’s interventions have had a transformative impact.

“Electrification is the thin line between life and death, particularly in clinical settings,” Akinyelure remarked during the dialogue. He reiterated that electricity is crucial for improving the quality of life, especially in remote rural areas.

As NEP prepares to wind down by the end of 2024, attention is shifting to the DARES initiative, which aims to scale up energy access for millions of Nigerians. The transition from NEP to DARES represents a significant leap towards realizing Nigeria’s electrification goals, with Akinyelure poised to continue playing a central role in this journey.

A Path Forward

Looking ahead, Akinyelure believes that with the right mix of catalytic support, private investment, and sustainable local solutions, Nigeria’s electrification gap can be bridged sooner than expected. He called on stakeholders to collaborate more effectively and leverage innovative funding mechanisms to accelerate progress.

His message at the Electric Hub’s Power Dialogue resonated with the audience, particularly when he asked, “Are stakeholders doing enough?” Akinyelure urged all players, including government bodies, private developers, and financiers, to intensify efforts to meet Nigeria’s energy needs.

With NEP’s impressive track record, including the installation of 158 solar hybrid mini-grids and electrification of over a million households, the future of rural electrification in Nigeria looks bright. As Akinyelure continues to lead the charge, the dream of bridging Nigeria’s energy access gap is becoming a reality.

*EnyiEjike – Umunnabuike Jr , is a seasoned journalist and can be reached via ejikegombe@gmail.com