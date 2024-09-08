Tinubu: We’re Prepared to Adequately Equip Police, Improve Welfare of Personnel to Protect Nigerians

* Charges officers to embrace modern technology, community policing in combating crime

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stressed his administration’s resolve to equip the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and improve the welfare of police officers and men as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to protect and serve Nigerians effectively.

Tinubu also listed critical measures being undertaken by his administration in this regard including the acquisition of new vehicles, communication equipment, and forensic tools to enhance crime detection and prevention.



The president spoke yesterday at the passing-out parade and inauguration of the Regular Officers’ Course 6 at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that his government was committed to sustainable growth, adding that he was fully aware that the development of any country is directly woven into the strength of its institutions.

For this reason, our administration remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that our police force is equipped with the necessary tools and training to protect and serve our citizens effectively.



“We have already begun implementing critical initiatives, such as the acquisition of new vehicles, communication equipment, and forensic tools to enhance crime detection and prevention capabilities,” Tinubu explained.

The president acknowledged that it would be practically impossible for a police force to perform optimally without ensuring the welfare of its personnel, taking into cognizance “the essential role a motivated workforce plays in safeguarding the nation.”

“Our government is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all police personnel and their families. A satisfied and well-cared-for police officer is essential to ensuring the safety and security of our people,” he added.

In a digital age when policing has evolved, President Tinubu implored the police officers and men to keep pace “with modern technology, leveraging data analytics and digital tools to combat crime more effectively”.



He also charged the force on community policing, pointing out that it is not merely a strategy but also the backbone of effective law enforcement.

He said: “Your success will depend largely on your relationship with the communities you serve. Be visible, approachable, and responsive to their needs. Remember, the power of your presence, the quality of your engagement, and the fairness of your actions will define your success – not the use of force.”

As part of efforts to address the shortage of police personnel, the President said his administration had also embarked on a recruitment drive across the nation “to address the longstanding issue of understaffing within the police force.



“This initiative will inject new energy into the force, reduce overworking, and provide more opportunities for young Nigerians to serve their country. A well-resourced police force is fundamental to national security, and we are committed to seeing this through,” he further noted.

President Tinubu applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Olukayode Egbetokun; the leadership of the NPF and the entire staff of the Nigeria Police Academy, saying their professionalism, dedication, and passion contributed to preparing the newly commissioned police officers for future leadership of the force.



For the graduating cadets, the president reminded them that the badge they were now putting on was not just a mere symbol of authority, but a mark of the trust and confidence Nigerians placed in them, even as he urged them to embrace innovation and bring fresh perspectives to the force.

He said: “Your role goes beyond enforcing laws; it is about serving with compassion, fairness, and respect for human rights. Uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in every situation you face.

“You are entering a career that will test your character and resolve. The security challenges our nation faces are complex and ever-evolving. But remember, your training has prepared you for this moment. Be courageous in the face of danger, patient in the face of provocation, and just in the face of injustice,” Tinubu added.



Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, reiterated the determination of the academy to produce ideal superior police officers equipped with knowledge and skills to face the challenges of policing in an increasingly complex Nigerian society.

“Mr. President, the academy is proud to present to you 478 Regular Cadets Graduands, who have completed both their rigorous academic programmes in various disciplines and police professional training,” he said.

The commandant urged the graduands to be the embodiment of justice, professionalism, and defender of peace, order, and national security, saying, “Always do your best to be a good ambassador of this great institution, your family, and the Nigerian Police Force.”