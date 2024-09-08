Tinubu: Kudos to Yoruba Council of Elder

Socio-cultural and political groups in the South-west need to be commended for constantly drawing the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the suffering of Nigerians since he assumed office last year.

Last week, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), a group comprising senior citizens from the Yoruba nation, in clear terms told the president that Nigerians were suffering and charged him to change strategy.

The group urged Tinubu to meet the short-term needs of the people before pursuing a long-term vision.

The YCE made the demand through its Secretary General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, who noted that millions of Nigerians are currently living without food, fuel and light.

The position of the Yoruba elders’ council followed the Tuesday hike in the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The new price raised the pump price of petrol from N617/litre to N897/litre, depending on location. The announcement promptly instigated a hike on cost of items, transport fares and services, across the nation, forcing Nigerians to decry the measure.

YCE, in the statement, said the federal government ought to immediately pursue every avenue to make available to the people, the dividends of democracy, not through distribution of palliatives but by putting in place avenues to enhance proper and quality living through effective governance administration.

On many occasions, the apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere had also called on Tinubu to tackle the insecurity plaguing the country.

The position of these groups is really commendable as it shows they are detribalised and unbiased in the way they react to national issues.

This has also portrayed them as dynamic and progressive. They have not in any way said that because Tinubu is their kinsman, they should always be hailing his government, or keep quiet when things are going wrong.

Many would recall that throughout the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari, many prominent groups in the North maintained sealed lips when the country was being run aground, despite the insecurity and hunger they were facing.

With these calls coming from South-west groups, Tinubu’s administration should know that they are genuine calls that are devoid of ethnic, political and regional sentiments.