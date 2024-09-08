Fuel Price Hike: We’ll Adopt Dialogue to Resolve Students Grievances, Says NANS

Adewale Akinwale in Abuja



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it would adopt dialogue, rather than confrontation, to resolve the current crisis arising from the recent fuel price hike.

The zonal coordinators at the press conference were Comrade Bilal Kurfi, Coordinator NANS Zone A; Comrade Daniel Friday Egga, Coordinator NANS Zone C;

Comrade Take it John, NANS Zone D Coordinator; Comrade Baba Hassan, NANS Zone E Coordinator, and Comrade Chidi Chinwuba, Coordinator NANS Zone F.

Reading a prepared text before journalists on behalf of others, Comrade Bilal Kurfi, said: “Rather than the student population marching to the streets in protest that can be hijacked to further heighten the already mounting and escalating tensions in the system, we believe that dialogue, rather than confrontation will be adopted to resolve the current crisis because we are intellectuals and not street urchins or political thugs that can be hired by anyone or a group of moneybags to destabilise the country.”

Even as the group said it unequivocally sympathised with the student population on the pains being caused by what it called a well-intentioned economic policy introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, it noted that the president had always “clarified each time he addressed Nigerians, that these policies were contrived to offer a solid foundation for the country’s economy to thrive and I think he had demonstrated enough sincerity and honesty to believe his averments.”

The NANS’ coordinators emphasised that engaging in discussions with relevant stakeholders would be more effective in addressing the issue and finding sustainable solutions, rather than resorting to demonstrations that could be hijacked by those with selfish interests.

The forum reiterated that NANS had not called for any protests or demonstrations, urging the general public to disregard any calls for protests made by non-students with ulterior motives.

“NANS is committed to peaceful and constructive engagement, and we will not be part of any activity that may compromise the safety and well-being of our members and the general public.

“The students shall engage in dialogue with the federal government and NNPCL to seek a reduction in petrol prices to mitigate the effects of inflation on our colleagues.

“The idea of protests being called by some non-students masquerading as our colleagues could destabilise the country, and this is not an option for us. We prefer dialogue over actions that could be deemed partisan and counterproductive to the development and unity of our nation,” he added.