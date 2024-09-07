Troops Nab Two Female Terrorists’ Ransom Negotiators, Kill 152 Others in One Week

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said that troops deployed for counter terrorism operations have apprehended two skilful female terrorists’ ransom negotiators, and killed no fewer than 152 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist fighters in one week.

The DHQ further revealed that these female negotiators were responsible for negotiating ransom with families and relatives of victims of terrorists’ abduction across northern Nigeria.



This was contained in the regular update of the operational activities of the military and other security agencies across the federation issued by the Director Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba.

Buba also noted that troops operations within the period under review also resulted in the arrest of 109 terrorists and rescue of over 90 hostages.

This was as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, tasked soldiers on proper utilisation of facilities in their domain.

Lagbaja gave this task, while inaugurating the remodelled Soldiers’ Club and Warrant Officers and Sergeant Mess in Minna Military Cantonment, Minna, Niger State.



Buba said that troops of JTF South South, Operations Delta Safe, intercepted petroleum products worth over N795, 683, 394.

He added that troops also recovered 725,920 litres of stolen crude oil and 475,250 litres of illegally refined AGO amongst other items.

He also disclosed that troops are moving in against the terrorist leaders and commanders and denying them freedom of action.

According to him, “During the week in focus, troops carried out surgical operations against two prominent terrorist commanders and decimated their strongholds. Namely, Sadiku Enclave in Tsora Hill in Safana LGA of Katsina State and Alhaji Yusuf Enclave at Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. Furthermore, troops crippled crude oil theft activities at the following locations through air interdiction: Bugama, Idama, Cawtorne Channel and Krakrama, all in Rivers State.”



He said, the gallant men and women of the armed forces continue to take pride in putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

He said: “Troops are sustaining the momentum to achieve victory. Indeed, the armed forces are steadily progressing towards the goal of total destruction of all these elements. Given recent events, the military learns every day and makes improvements on ways to better deal with threat situations posed by these terror groups.”



Also, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja has tasked soldiers on proper utilisation of facilities in their domain.

Lagbaja who was represented at the inauguration of the remodelled Soldiers’ Club and Warrant Officers and Sergeant Mess in Minna Military Cantonment, Minna, by Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo (rtd), emphasised the importance of the facilities, urging personnel to take ownership and make judicious use of the conducive atmosphere provided for relaxation and camaraderie.



Earlier in his remarks, the Commander TRADOC, Major General Kevin Aligbe, expressed immense appreciation to the COAS for graciously approving the necessary funds for the remodeling of the facilities.

He noted that the upgraded amenities would significantly boost regimentation among the personnel of the Nigerian Army, fostering a stronger sense of discipline and unity.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Uba Sani, in a statement said that Gen. Akinroluyo was one of the resource persons at the Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA) 2024 Doctrine and Leadership Development Workshop for Tactical Commanders.