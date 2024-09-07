Super Eagles Hammer Benin Republic’s Cheetahs to Lead Group D

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Two goals by Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, and a third by African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, earned Nigeria maximum three points as the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic’s Cheetahs 3-0 in a 2025 AFCON qualifier in Uyo Saturday evening.

The win shoots Nigeria to the top of Group D on three points, while Rwanda and Libya who played a 1-1 draw game in the group’s other game earlier, are on one point apiece to stay in second and third with Benin at the rear with no point.

The visitors, who were basking on the 2-1 victory they recorded against Nigeria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire earlier in the year, came into the game full of confidence and hoping a repeat of such feat against Super Eagles.

However, the evening turned sour for the Beninoise as Lookman broke the deadlock in added time of the first half to enable Nigeria’s Super Eagles go a goal up at the break.

It was the 24-year-old’s fifth goal in 13 appearances for his country this year.

Benin Republic’s Cheetahs had been stubborn, soaking the offensive by the home side, who were backed by the full house in Uyo.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen kept Osimhen on the bench and fielded his namesake, Victor Boniface, instead as the frontman. But moments after Osimhen was introduced late in the second half, he converted from a pass by fellow substitute, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 78th minute to make it two for Nigeria.

Lookman made it three goals five minutes later with his second goal of the evening.

Nigeria will next travel to Kigali to face Rwanda in Matchday 2 on Tuesday, while Benin Republic host Libya in their adopted home in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Two teams from each of the 12 groups will qualify for the finals, to be hosted by Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.