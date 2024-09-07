  • Saturday, 7th September, 2024

 Leaders, Firms to Be Honoured at Leadership Summit

Business | 5 hours ago

Africa’s most outstanding leaders who have made profound difference in driving economic progress and growth are set to be rewarded for their remarkable exploits. 

Qualified leaders would be honoured at the African Leadership Excellence Annual Summit (ALEX 2024), for their contributions to industry growth across the continent. 

The organisers in a statement disclosed that the conference with theme, “Leading in the Culture of Change: How Leaders should handle it,” carefully selected experts in diverse disciplines and would delve into the topic in interactive sessions. 

It stated that part of the goals of the summit holding in Lagos was to foster dialogue geared towards the continent’s growth. 

On the programme billed for September 13, the organisers disclosed further that individuals and organisations would be honoured in categories such as public service, business leadership, social impact, innovation, and youth leadership. 

“Nominations for the award have been carefully reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges, consisting of respected leaders and experts from various industries.

“The final awardees represent the pinnacle of dedication, resilience, and visionary leadership, embodying the values that the African Leadership Review stands for,” declared organisers of the event sponsored by the African Leadership Business School. 

