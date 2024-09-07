Lagos Ranked Sixth World Best Nightlife City

Segun James

Lagos has been named 6th best city for nightlife in 2024 ahead of Rotterdam, Netherlands and Manchester, United Kingdom, amongst others.

Only the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Manilla, Philippines, Berlin in Germany, Guadaljara, Mexico and Austin (Texas) in the United States are ahead of Lagos in the rating made public by Time Out Magazine.

Time Out is a global magazine published by Time Out Group. It operates in 333 cities in 59 countries. It started as a London-only publication in 1968.

Reacting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said no one should be surprised at the rating, given the numerous initiatives that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken to ensure that Lagos, Nigeria’s business and financial honeypot, takes its rightful place among leading mega cities.

Nightlife is alive and doing well in Lagos – thanks to the creation of an enabling environment for tourism and entertainment, principal amongst which is security of lives and property.

Omotoso, on his social media handles, wrote: “Lagos is the 6th best city globally in terms of quality nightlife, Time Out Magazine 2024 Outlook has said. Surprised? Not at all. Check out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s numerous initiatives to ensure that Lagos takes its rightful place among the frontline megacities. So much investment in technology, transportation, tourism and entertainment, education, security – and more. Indeed, a Greater Lagos is Rising.”

Nightlife contributes significantly to the Lagos GDP. The Statistica Research Department on 30th January, 2024 forecast the direct contribution of Lagos to the GDP of Nigeria for 2026 at approximately 3.4 billion US dollars.

The statistics saw the GDP rose from 0.8bn dollars to 2bn in 2016 and a forecast of 3.4bn dollars for 2026.

Also, Time Out, in January, adjudged Lagos as the 19th best city to visit- ahead of Dubai, Miami and several others.

Statistica Research Department is a group of over 200 experts, covering over 160 countries and 80,000 topics.