Edo Dynamo Wins Bright Osayi-Samuel U-13 Tourney

Stakeholders in Nigerian football, including some ex-internationals, were full of commendation for Super Eagles star, Bright Osayi-Samuel, for providing a platform for aspiring footballers to exhibit their skills and also win some money playing the game.

The stakeholders were among football fans at the Crescent Sports Centre, Irirhi, Benin, Edo State, on Thursday, to witness Edo Dynamo FC’s 1-0 defeat of Rising Stars of Auchi in the final game of the maiden Bright Osayi-Samuel U-13 Football Tournament, which featured youth teams from all the zones of Edo State.

Wisdom Eguamwense of Edo Dynamo FC scored the only goal of the final to hand his team the trophy and the N1 million cash prize. Eguwmwense also won the top scorer of the tournament award with his six goals.

Before the final, Rockers FC defeated Ugbowo Bombers 3-0 to win the bronze medal of the tournament sponsored by Fenerbahce and Super Eagles star, Bright Osayi Samuel, who hails from Edo State.

As part of the side attractions on the final day, Edo State Sports Writers met with the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association in a novelty game won 1-0 by the Felix Evhodi-led coaches body.

Present at the closing ceremony of the event to give our prizes were the Super Eagles stars’ father, Mr. Nelson Osayi and the player’s elder brother, Osaro.

For their efforts, Edo Dynamo Sports FC got a giant trophy as well as N1 million cash prize. Second-placed Rising Stars got N750,000, Rockers FC got N500,000 for finishing in the third position, while fourth-placed Ugbowo Bombers got N2500,000 as compensation for their fourth position.

Apart from the clubs, some outstanding players got individual awards, including the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament won by Destiny Enomena of Rockers FC; Best Defender by Savour Martins of Edo Young Stars Academy; and the Youngest Player award, which went to Efe omotobo of Spunky Blazers FC.

Others include the Coach of the tournament won by Austin Ogieriakhi of Edo Dynamo Sports and the MVP award, which went to Blessed Ohiaeri, also of Edo Dynamo Sports.

The participating teams also got school bags and books for their efforts.

Speaking at the end of the event, Bright Osayi-Samuel’s father commended the Edo State Football Association and the teams for a successful event.

Nelson Osayi, who promised that the next edition would be bigger than the pilot event, said: “This has shown that given the right atmosphere, Nigerian youths can excel in whatsoever they decide to do. Congratulations to all the teams, we are grateful.”

Over 40 grassroots teams from across the three senatorial districts of Edo State participated in the tournament that lasted for one month.

Some stakeholder at the event were Edo FA Chairman, Fred Newton Erhunmwunse, ex-internationals Peter Neketien and Austin Popo, as well as immediate past Edo FA chairman, Dr Aghedo Moses, among others.