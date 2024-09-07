ECOWAS Partners Media to Combat Disinformation about West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in order to enhance its image and showcase its contributions to the socioeconomic development of West Africa has launched a collaboration with media across the region.

Speaking at the inaugural session which brought government-owned media outfits across the region together in Abuja on Thursday, the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President of ECOWAS Commission, Hon. Abdou Kolley, said the initiative was created in order to promote an accurate reporting of ECOWAS activities and tackling the growing issue of disinformation.



Kolley said the event themed: ‘Strategic Engagement with Public Media Actors in Our Member States to Strengthen Collaboration and Positive Coverage of ECOWAS Programmes and to Combat Disinformation in West Africa’ is also timed to prepare ground for the forthcoming ECOWAS’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and to bring information to the people of the region on the contributions of the bloc to the socioeconomic well-being and humanitarian interventions in the last half century.



He said that the programme was organised in partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), noting that the two-day event is part of a broader push to ensure media outlets serve as key partners in promoting ECOWAS’s mission of regional integration, peace and development.

ECOWAS President, Dr. Omar Touray, whose address was delivered by Kolley, stressed the critical role that media plays in shaping public opinion and influencing the socio-political landscape.

Touray noted that misinformation, particularly on social media, remains a significant challenge for the organisation, maintaining that accurate media coverage is essential.

“The ECOWAS Commission recognises the media as one of our indispensable and critical stakeholders.

“As gatekeepers and purveyors of information, we are fully aware of the important role of the media in creating and maintaining goodwill and mutual understanding between the commission and its people.

“This explains why the commission has convened this important stakeholders’ meeting with the heads of government-owned broadcast stations as part of our ongoing efforts to proactively broaden our engagement and strengthen our collaboration with the media towards achieving our common and shared vision as encapsulated by our vision 2050, this on the eve of the celebration of 50 years of existence of our institution.”

He noted that the media’s role in countering false narratives and raising awareness about ECOWAS’s achievements is crucial for fostering regional unity and public trust.

According to him, the meeting is coming up at a time when West Africa is facing multiple challenges, including political instability, economic pressures, and a surge in misinformation across digital platforms.

He revealed that the partnership between ECOWAS and the MFWA, formalised in December 2023, aims to build media capacity in tackling these challenges, adding that the collaboration will focus on promoting democratic values, countering disinformation, and fostering peace in the region.

He shared highlights from the 2024 Interim Report on the state of ECOWAS institutions, pointing out progress made in economic integration, peacebuilding efforts, and humanitarian responses.

He however noted that misinformation often overshadows these achievements, which is why ECOWAS is keen to deepen its media partnerships.

“The summary presentation of the results recorded during the first half of 2024 shows that ECOWAS is making a definite effort to support its Member States.

“Unfortunately, however, our populations are not very well informed about these efforts. Instead, they are inundated with false information deliberately disseminated by certain vile individuals via social media with the aim of destroying our common institution.

“Indeed, as is often said, the absence of credible information is a breeding ground for disinformation.”