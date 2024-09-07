  • Saturday, 7th September, 2024

Dufil Strengthens Investment in Health Sector

Business | 2 hours ago

A part of its corporate social responsibility obligations, Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Noodles has contributed to the upgrade of Lagos state health sector. 

The firm stated that the gesture was in furtherance of its drive for community development, as it handed over medical equipment and supplies to the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Centre in Alimosho, Lagos, recently. 

Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, Temitope Ashiwaju, said the donation was part of the company’s nationwide initiative to enhance health delivery across the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

He explained that the decision to visit the benefiting centre was reached after a thorough need assessment of the facility, challenging corporates not to abandon public matters to the government alone.

“Through this initiative, we aim to make donations and interventions that are specific to the needs of the locals across the country. This reflects our dedication to the health and well-being of Nigerians, which also tallies with our core CSR pillars, namely: health, education, empowerment and feeding,” he said. 

Thanking the donor, the Medical Officer of Healthat the centre, Dr. Abiola Bolaji, described the intervention as being timely, pledging efficient use of supplies for the good of community members. 

Other items donated included mattresses, weight scales, incubators, endotracheal tubes, pillows, infant phototherapy unit, and baby bed, among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.