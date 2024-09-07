Dufil Strengthens Investment in Health Sector

A part of its corporate social responsibility obligations, Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Noodles has contributed to the upgrade of Lagos state health sector.

The firm stated that the gesture was in furtherance of its drive for community development, as it handed over medical equipment and supplies to the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Centre in Alimosho, Lagos, recently.

Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, Temitope Ashiwaju, said the donation was part of the company’s nationwide initiative to enhance health delivery across the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He explained that the decision to visit the benefiting centre was reached after a thorough need assessment of the facility, challenging corporates not to abandon public matters to the government alone.

“Through this initiative, we aim to make donations and interventions that are specific to the needs of the locals across the country. This reflects our dedication to the health and well-being of Nigerians, which also tallies with our core CSR pillars, namely: health, education, empowerment and feeding,” he said.

Thanking the donor, the Medical Officer of Healthat the centre, Dr. Abiola Bolaji, described the intervention as being timely, pledging efficient use of supplies for the good of community members.

Other items donated included mattresses, weight scales, incubators, endotracheal tubes, pillows, infant phototherapy unit, and baby bed, among others.