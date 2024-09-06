With New Minimum Wage, NYSC Assures Corps Members of Increased Allowance

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yushau Ahmed, has assured corp members of improved allowances once the new minimum wage was implemented.



He gave the assurance while addressing NYSC members at the Kebbi State orientation camp, Dakingari and Sokoto State orientation camp in Wamakko.

In a statement, the acting NYSC Director, Information and Public Relations (ADIPR), Caroline Embu, quoted the Director General as saying: “Corps Members have been assured that as soon as civil servants start receiving the new minimum wage that was approved by the federal government, their monthly allowance would also increase.”



He used the opportunity to advise them on the importance of skill acquisition during the three-week orientation camp and post-orientation camp training.

“At least learn a skill while in camp and after the orientation course, you continue with the post-camp training.

“Try to acquire a skill that would enable you to create jobs and employ others instead of searching for jobs. We have many ex-corps members across the country who are doing well in their different vocations today.

“NYSC management has partnered with many reliable organisations like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Unity Bank Access Bank, and NNPC Foundation among others, that have been assisting in giving loans and grants to corps members,” he said.

Ahmed assured the corps members that the scheme would not post any member to a place where their safety would not be guaranteed, and advised them to be security conscious at all times.



He also stated that their selfless and immense contributions to the socio-economic development of the country cannot be underestimated.

The NYSC DG implored them to use the opportunity of the service year to develop themselves and plan for greater heights in the future.



Presenting her camp situation report to the Director General, the Kebbi State Coordinator, Mrs. Aghata Banki Okolo, said a total of 1,195 corps members had been registered, comprising 1,077 for Kebbi and 118 that were dislodged from Zamfara State.

“They are responding positively to all camp activities and instructions. We also have a total number of 240 camp officials that have been applying emotional intelligence in the discharge of their duties,” she added.



Also, the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Yakubu Yaro Usman informed the Director General that the corps members had exhibited a high sense of discipline and acclimatised to the camp environment with adherence to camp regulations.

He disclosed that the corps population comprised 1,488 members made up of 682 males and 606 females for Sokoto State, with 134 males and 66 females who were dislodged from Zamfara State.