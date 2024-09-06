South African, Nigerian Stakeholders Proffer Solutions  on Sustainability, Survival of Media Business 

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Johannesburg, South Africa

As part of the ongoing conversation at the MTN Media Innovation Summit in University of Johannesburg, stakeholders from Nigeria and South Africa have reiterated the call for workable solutions for sustainability and survival of the media business.

The MTN Media Innovation Summit was held in collaboration with Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Nigeria; and University of Johannesburg (UJ), South Africa.

Themed “Sustainability of the Media Business in the Digital Age”, Dr Sifiso Minisi, Head, School of Communication, UJ, said the summit was fashioned to tackle into the concept of sustainability survival of the media business while empowering media professionals from both nations to drive innovation within the industry.

In the panel anchored by Dr. Aimee Viljoen of the School of Communication in UJ, the panelists dealt with “The Concept of Sustainability in Business”.

According to the Director, Centre for Data and Digital Communications, UJ, Prof. Mandla Radebe, media sustainability in the Global North and South operate in a catalyst system so the key driver is to maximise profit.

This, he said, therefore raises the question of sustainability of the media industry, especially when it comes to the financial aspect.

He said: “Media companies like any business seek to maximise profit through Primary drivers like the attention span of the consumers packaged as sold advertiser and commodification of news. We need to redefine the ownership structure of the media because if it’s in hands of the venue.”

Mr. Godfrey Mutizwa of CNBC Africa said technology has transformed how we do things, adding that “it’s a huge distraction. Sustainability and survival of the media lies in its ability to tell the truth without bias. If we are credible, we stand a better chance at survival than mushroom publishers. We have the ability to generate income if we tell good stories.”

Executive Director, South African National Editors’ Forum, Mr. Reggy Moalusi, in turn lamented the dwindling media space in South Africa. “12 years ago, we have 15,000 journalists, now we have less than 4,500 on the job. Most of them lost their jobs. Newsroom are now shrinking because of budgetary constraints.

In the second part of the panel which dealt with “Survival of the Media Business in the Digital Age: the South African Perspectives” as was chaired by Dr. Maud Blose, a senior lecturer at the Department of Communication and Media, UJ, the first panelist, Ms Nada Wotshela, the Group Executive of SABC Radio, said: “We are scared of the survival of the media in the digital age but we shouldn’t be scared of developmental innovation.”

She also harped on the need for media houses to invest in their staff to circumvent the challenge of being outgrown, adding that change is inevitable, so “we must align with the digital growth”.

Also contributing was Dr. Kate Skinner, the Executive Director, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), who with 140 publishers under her association, said while it might be difficult for the print media to engage with the digital world, community-based media engagement and reportage is important.

Professor Ylva Rodny-Gumede, a senior director of Global Engagement, posted that news changes with the changing audience, thus we must keep growing, else be left behind.

Speaking on “Survival of Media Business in the Digital Age: the Nigerian Perspective, Stephen Angbulu, an MIP fellow, who also doubles as the State House Correspondent for Punch Newspapers, explored how Nigerian media businesses (NMBs) are navigating the challenges of the digital age.

He said: “Traditional media, including print, radio, and television, have been forced to adapt, either by embracing digital platforms or risk becoming obsolete.

“ Additionally, these media houses diversified their business models, moving beyond reliance on traditional advertising and adopting innovative monetization techniques such as sponsored content and targeted digital ads.”

While noting that technological determinism plays a role in reshaping the Nigerian media industry, forcing adaptation to digital technologies for survival, he posited that while some Nigerian media companies have successfully transitioned into the digital age, many have failed to do so, resulting in their closure.

“Moving forward, I suggest that survival will depend on continued adaptation to technological changes and maintaining credibility and trust in journalism, which remains crucial in an era dominated by misinformation and rapidly evolving digital media.”