Permanent Secretaries Sign Contracts on PMS in Civil Service  

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Permanent Secretaries in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF) have signed a contract on Performance Management System (PMS) with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack.



The contract signed on Wednesday is aimed at enhancing service delivery and elevating performance standards in line with Pillar Two of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25), focusing on Performance Management Systems.



The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, in a statement issued Thursday by the Head of Information and Public Relations in the OHoCSF, Eno Olotu, described the Performance Management Contract as a formal agreement that outlines the signatories’ performance expectations, goals, and responsibilities, aiming to enhance service delivery and elevate performance standards in the federal civil service.



The HCSF stressed the PMS is a strategic tool designed to set clear objectives and measurable outcomes for federal civil servants.

She said signing of the performance management contract was a solemn commitment to excellence and good governance, urging the permanent secretaries to embrace this initiative as a catalyst for real and meaningful change in the federal civil service.



“This initiative is a commitment to elevate the standard of public service, ensuring that clear objectives and measurable outcomes guide our actions,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Permanent Secretary of the Common Services Office in Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Raymond Omachi, acknowledged the signing of the Performance Contract as a pivotal step towards fostering efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the federal civil service.



He urged all stakeholders to support this initiative actively, saying the PMS is more than just a tool, but a commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and realisation of the federal government’s core objectives.

The implementation of the PMS is expected to cascade to other staff within OHCSF. Directors and departmental PMS champions will play valued role in this process, ensuring a performance-driven culture across all levels of the Federal Civil Service.



Their responsibilities will include appraising staff members’ performance, providing necessary training and support and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of the PMS.



Permanent secretaries that participated in the signing were Raymond Omachi (Common Services Office); Deborah Odoh (Service Policy and Strategies Office); and Fatima Mahmood (Career Management Office);

Others included directors, namely: Comfort Adeosun, who oversees the Service Welfare Office, and Agalasi Ehigie, who oversees the Special Duties Office.