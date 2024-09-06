How Swarovski Foundation is Promoting Sustainability through ‘Creatives for Our Future’

The Swarovski Foundation, an international non-governmental organisation focused on promoting sustainability, is seeking new leaders in sustainability in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership, for “The Creatives for Our Future” programme with each winner awarded a €20,000 (N35 million) grant to pursue their stated dream. The application process, which has already opened till October 15, 2024, has, to date, supported 21 projects in innovative design, founded and initiated by young creatives, who have ground-breaking ideas for addressing the world’s sustainability and development challenges, thus positioning the foundation as a key catalyst in sustainable innovation. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

“Emerging as a winner in the Swarovski Foundation’s Creatives for Our Future programme was an incredible honor and a pivotal moment in my journey. The foundation not only recognised the potential of the Avatar Station project but also provided essential funding and mentorship that allowed me to take my ideas to the next level.

“With their support, I was able to scale the project by developing solar-powered educational hubs from recycled materials, which serve as sustainable energy centers and learning spaces in underserved communities.

“The mentorship from the Swarovski Foundation helped refine the vision and gave me the resources to implement solutions that align with both community needs and global sustainability goals,” those were the words of Stanley Anigbogu, an innovator and founder of

LightEd, who emerged one of the winners of the Swarovski Foundation “The Creatives for Our Future” programme (CFOF)”.

New Trajectory for Anigbogu’s LightEd

The foundation, an international non-governmental organisation focused on promoting sustainability, kicked off the programme in a bid to seek new leaders in sustainability and has since changed

the story for Anigbogu, who developed eco-friendly energy solutions by reusing electronic waste and plastic bottles to provide clean energy and light sources for marginalised groups.

After graduation, he built a solar-powered community hub called the “AVATAR Station” in Onitsha where he runs an education program aimed at empowering young people and local communities t join the fight against energy poverty and climate change. The hub also doubles as a solar-powered charging hub for the wider community that is equipped to charge up to 100 phones a day.

On how the journey has been so far, he said it has been both challenging and incredibly rewarding. “When I started LightEd, I had a simple goal of addressing the energy poverty I experienced growing up in Nigeria.

“Over the years, we’ve developed innovative solutions like the Avatar Station, which not only provides clean energy but also serves as a hub for sustainability education. We’ve been able to reach thousands of people, particularly in rural areas, and the project continues to grow in scope and impact.

“Of course, there have been obstacles—such as limited access to resources and navigating regulatory frameworks—but the support of my team, community, and partners like the Swarovski Foundation have been instrumental in overcoming these hurdles.”

Considering the challenges of power generation in Nigeria, The Avatar Station has made a significant impact, particularly in addressing the electricity challenges faced by underserved communities in Nigeria.

“With inconsistent and unreliable power generation being a major issue, many rural areas depend on unsafe and polluting energy sources like kerosene lamps. The Avatar Station provides a clean, renewable energy solution that powers homes, schools, and small businesses, improving quality of life and reducing environmental impact.

” In addition to providing clean energy, the Avatar Station serves as a community center where people can learn about sustainability, energy efficiency, and how to harness renewable resources. By empowering local communities with this knowledge, we’re creating long-term change and reducing dependency on traditional, harmful energy sources,” he revealed.

Stanley has also now launched his own curriculum, the Eco Heroes programme. The programme not only teaches children about renewable energy, but includes mentorship from global sustainability experts and culminates in students undertaking projects that address real-world issues. The program has been highly successful, with over 100 workshops conducted and more than 3,000 students and community members trained.

On future plans and continued collaboration with the foundation, he said they plan to expand the Avatar Station project to more rural and underserved communities across Nigeria and other African nations while working on integrating additional features, such as digital learning platforms and mobile educational units, to extend the reach of their impact.

Swarovski Foundation’s “The Creatives for Our Future”

For the foundation, the modality to qualify for “The Creatives for Our Future” programme, where each of winners will be awarded a €20,000 (N35 million) grant to pursue their stated dream is that successful applicants are expected to be already working on an “original project or product that uses the creative process to drive awareness, technology or solutions for sustainable development and drives progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations”.

More importantly, they receive eight months of support and mentorship from the Swarovski Foundation – starting with a reception hosted at the United Nations Headquarters in New York – helping them to develop their ideas and build new networks that will get their projects noticed.

The application process, which has already opened until October 15, 2024, is open to young creatives worldwide, within the 21 to 30 years age bracket, and extends to a multitude of disciplines, including fashion, design, art, architecture, and engineering.

Jakhya Rahman-Corey, the Director of the Swarovski Foundation said: “We are excited to open applications to the Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future programme and nurture the next generation of inspiring talent”, adding that “that creativity has the power to solve global challenges and achieve sustainability goals.”

“The Swarovski Foundation is looking forward to welcoming this year’s applications to turn their ideas into reality through access to education, resources, and a vital support network,” Rahman-Corey added.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, Annemarie Hou, noted that: “We need young talents, from fashion to engineering, to use their creativity to tackle sustainable development challenges. With mentorship, industry connections, and funding, these young people are turning obstacles into opportunities and driving real progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Through the Creatives for Our Future programme, we are fostering the next generation of leaders.”

Scaling up Projects for Previous Winners

Run by the Swarovski Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership, the programme has, to date, supported 21 projects in innovative design, founded and initiated by young creatives, who have ground-breaking ideas for addressing the world’s sustainability and development challenges.

The programme has enabled them to develop and scale their projects – either with funds to build on their research, or through mentorship and networking opportunities to unlock new directions.

Previous winners who have found the programme crucial to their success journey include Joshua Ichor who developed a hand pump monitoring system and built a clean water kiosk for rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa. His efforts have increased communal access to clean water, which is crucial in regions that lack this basic necessity. His clean water kiosk has supplied more than 50,000 litres of clean water to community members, enabling over 10,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa to access clean water every day.

Through the CFOF programme, which he participated in and got funding, Joshua, from Nigeria, has now been able to expand into Kenya and Uganda and hopes to install 50 new water monitoring systems before the end of the year.

Swarovski Foundation

Established in 2013, the Swarovski Foundation brings focus to Swarovski’s historical commitment to philanthropy by supporting charitable initiatives to achieve positive social and environmental impact whilst driving progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

The foundation exists to promote sustainable livelihoods through education to reduce inequality with emphasis on the fact that real impact can only be achieved by forming meaningful partnerships with organisations and the communities they work with. This they have done with multiple partners across the globe who they fund and support.

Essentially, the Swarovski Foundation combines the innovative, creative spirit of Swarovski, along with the company’s long tradition of philanthropy as well as the focus on the three pillars of equity, water and creativity with the later being the way through which they nurture creatives through the CFOF program.