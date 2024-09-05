Real Estate Developers Set Up 24 Panels to Drive Housing Sector Growth in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) yesterday announced the setting up of 24 committees to accelerate its contributions to the housing sector in Nigeria.

National President of REDAN, Akintoye Adeoye, who disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing, explained that the organisation continues to play a vital role in addressing the pressing housing challenges faced by the nation.

To this end, he stated that REDAN was working closely with all all stakeholders, including financial institutions to promote affordable housing and sustainable development across Nigeria.

Adeoye acknowledged what he described as the outstanding leadership of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, whose achievements within just one year, he said, have greatly advanced the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We recognise the notable progress in increasing the availability of affordable and decent housing for Nigerians, as demonstrated by the groundbreaking of 6,612 housing units across 13 locations nationwide under the Ministry’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

“We also commend the Ministry’s Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme, which aligns perfectly with REDAN’s advocacy for inclusive development.

“The minister’s vision and dedication to housing, as highlighted in your recent press briefing, and your partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to provide 5,000 affordable housing units in the pilot phase, are commendable. His initiatives in Housing Institutions Reforms and plans for a National Housing Data Centre are also significant milestones that deserve recognition,” he added.

To further support the government’s efforts in addressing the housing needs of Nigerians, and in line with REDAN’s mission, he said the committees will comprise over 100 dedicated members of the association.

The committees, Adeoye said, will assist the REDAN 7th Council in realising its vision, which focuses on advocacy, transparency, innovation, professionalism and sustainability.

“In the face of numerous challenges, including regulatory barriers, financing difficulties, and land acquisition issues, REDAN is committed to advocating on behalf of developers. This reinforces our dedication to supporting our members and effectively addressing industry-wide challenges.

“Our administration is focused on enhancing transparency within the Association by opening our operations to the world and our members. This initiative aims to foster trust, discipline, and accountability within the real estate sector.

“As we look to the future, REDAN is committed to embracing innovation similarly through the integration of technology in real estate. This includes streamlining estate solutions, sustainable practices, green initiatives, and digital platforms that streamline property transactions,” he stressed.

Among others, Mercy Iyortyer, will lead the Membership, Ethics & Disciplinary Committee; National Assembly and Legislative Matters Committee will be headed by Kabir Umar and Debo Adejana will lead the Research, Development, Advocacy, Strategy and Business Development Committee.