Kogi Gov Warns against Diversion of Fertilizers, Exclusion of Genuine Farmers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has warned the government officials against diversion, inequitable distribution and exclusion of genuine farmers from distribution of the fertilizers to enable them boost food production in the state.

The governor vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in any act of sabotage in the ongoing distribution of the fertilizer across the state.

Ododo gave the warning while speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of over 20 trucks of fertilizer to farmers across 21 local government areas of  the state

He reiterated his commitment to the development of the agriculture sector in the state, describing the occasion as a fulfilling moment for him as a leader committed to serving the state in the best interest of the people.

The governor said:  “Let me warn everyone here today that this must not be politicised. It must go to the real farmers only.

“I will be intentional in tracking these bags of fertilizer to ensure they are in the right places in the right quantity, at the right time and in the right hands of our dear farmers.” The era of politicians hijacking fertilizers is over.”

Ododo, who described agriculture as a critical sector to help in the rebound of the country’s economy, noted that the rich and expansive land mass, water bodies and the political will to invest massively in the agriculture sector will enhance the state’s ability to guarantee food security and sufficiency.

He announced allocation of 50 per cent of the current batch of the state’s supply of fertilizers to farmers in Ibaji and Bassa Local Government Areas where there are more clusters of farmers in the Eastern senatorial district of the state, promising to extend more patronage to all genuine farmers in the state.

While appreciating the continued support for the administration by farmers in Kogi State, he assured the farming communities  that his administration would sustain the commitment to ensure food security in the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Timothy Ojomah, expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo for his numerous interventions that have positioned Kogi State as a major hub for agricultural activities in Nigeria.

