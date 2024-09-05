RKK Group Commits to Strengthening Workplace Safety Standards 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In a bid to further strengthen her health and safety practices, RKK Group, a leading technology solution provider, has commenced the training and standardization of its operations.

The group, known for its expertise across sectors including Construction, Renewable Energy, Information Technology, and Agriculture, said that it is working towards attaining ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications within the next one month.

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) , an agency mandated to regulate and enforce workplace safety standards recently roll out measures to get employers of labour, especially those in the private to comply with the International Labour Organisation standards on occupational health and safety.

“Speaking at the commencement of a training workshop in Abuja yesterday, the Group Chief Executive Officer of RKK Group, Aderemi Rasheed Kilaso, said the requirements for certifications are expected to be met within the next few weeks.

He also said that the focus of the organisation is to ensure sustainable and reliable energy access for Africans, in keeping with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 and 8 on affordable energy and decent work.

“Our commitment to international best practices, including ISO standards, has driven innovation within our group,” he said.

While speaking on the group’s latest product, Kilaoso said it has developed the iRESS solar backpack, a multifunctional backpack equipped with a foldable solar panel, lithium phosphate battery, and inverter system.

According to him, the product is designed to harness solar energy, provide durable battery storage, and meet the daily energy needs of a wide range of users.”

Kilaso emphasised that the iRESS solar backpack is more than just a product; it represents RKK Group’s contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“By promoting clean energy access, empowering communities, and fostering sustainable economic growth, we are playing our part in making the world a better place,” he said.

As RKK Group continues to evolve, Kilaso said the management remained focused on developing strategies, enhancing operational excellence, and driving corporate sustainability.

“Through these efforts, the group aims to strengthen its performance and the long-term success of its subsidiaries”.

In a goodwill message, Oyinlola Okanlawon, Registrar of the QHSES Leadership Academy, lauded RKK Group for its ongoing support.

“The leadership team, under Mr. Kilaso’s guidance, has been instrumental in our programs, including Safetainability4orphanage,” she said.

He explained that the initiative, which was part of the Academy’s broader efforts, is aimed to provide both physical and emotional support to orphaned children, helping them rebuild their lives and secure brighter futures.