DSS Explains its New Media Policy, Redeploys Spokesperson, Afunanya

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Department of State Service (DSS), yesterday, explained its new media policy to the public, insisting that the less visible the service becomes in the media and public spaces, the more effective it will be in picking the needed and requisite intelligence to secure the country against subversive elements and tackle the growing insecurity across the federation.

The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Department of State Services, Dr. Peter Afunanya, offered this explanation while addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the service in Abuja.

Announcing his exit as the spokesperson of the service, Afunanya said: “Beginnings also end. It’s goodbye. It’s good night and yet a good morning. I remain a Nigerian with love, loyalty, honour and glory. So, help me God”.

He also stated that the new communication policy is in line with global best practices amongst covert policing institutions in the world.

Recall that the Director General, Department of State Service (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, while addressing personnel of the service on assumption of office on 28th August, 2024, pledged to refocus the service towards covertness and likelihood of studied silence over certain matters.

This means that the service will return to the culture of opaqueness in dealing the public, particularly the media, especially as it relates to information sharing.

The outgoing DSS spokesperson who had his last media engagement with reporters in Abuja, further explained that the service is working out new modalities of sharing information with the media.

He averred that the robust media engagement witnessed under his headship was no longer tenable as information can only be shared when it is extremely necessary.

Dr. Afunanya who was being redeployed back to core intelligence duty, shared with nostalgia his 10-year experience with journalists as the image maker of the service. He enjoined the media to cooperate with the service in the interest of national security and economic growth.

Afunanya who applauded the service for the opportunity offered him to grow from a mid-level officer to a director in the public relations directorate, promised to give his best in his new assignment.