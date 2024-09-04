  • Wednesday, 4th September, 2024

Vicar Suspended over Alleged Sexual Misconduct in Ekiti

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vicar of Aramoko Archdeaconry of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Ekiti West Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Gbenga Erinle, has been suspended for alleged sexual misconduct.

The suspension order was conveyed to him through a letter by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Revd. Cornelius Adagbada, who frowned at the fact that such nefarious act was making worshipers to leave the church daily.

The suspended cleric was also said to be involved in a scuffle with a church warden whose girlfriend he impregnated in one of his sexual escapades.

Apart from this, the suspended cleric was said to have fathered another child outside his wedlock.

Reports also said the vicar was found of making video recording of his nefarious activities with members of the church and that one of the videos was leaked to the bishop.

It will be recalled that the suspended vicar was instrumental to the suspension of a former bishop of the diocese sometime in 2022.

In the interim, members of the church, who said the vicar is notorious for sexual immorality are happy that he is finally exposed.

