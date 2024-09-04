PDP Governors Reply Wike, Say His Threats Unbridled, Irresponsible and Unacceptable

•North-east group condemns FCT minister’s action, seeks his sack

Chuks Okocha and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





In a united response, governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, upbraided the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for saying he would “put fire in their states”, if they intervened in the politics of his native Rivers State.

The PDP governors disclosed their position in a communique issued after a meeting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital. They described Wike’s threat as unbridled, reckless, and unacceptable.

A group, North-east Unity Forum (NUF), also yesterday, condemned the FCT minister’s comments, likening them to political banditry, and called for his sack by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had on Saturday, during a factional congress in Rivers State, threatened to instigate crisis in any state, whose governor interfered with the politics of Rivers State.

But the PDP governors restated their support for their Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, in the political crisis in the state.

They promised to “engage the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to revisit the congress to correct the anomaly and allow Fubara to take his rightful leadership position of the party in the state”.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, signed the communique.

In the statement read by Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, the governors called on the various security agencies to take note of Wike’s threat.

The communique read, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the chairmanship of H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkarim Mohamed (CON) and Governor of Bauchi State and all the member-governors has been drawn to a widely circulating news story in which the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, H.E. Barrister Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State, made scathing and threatening comments regarding member-governors of the forum and notes the significant concerns that has been raised in the public space regarding the unity and peaceful coexistence within our party.

“The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to ‘put fire’ in the PDP controlled states are unbridled, irresponsible and without ambiguity totally unacceptable, as it undermines efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party.

“It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone, who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor.

“The forum has always maintained ‘a touch one touch all’ philosophy and individually and collectively stand by and support each other, no matter the circumstances. A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor.”

PDP-GF maintained, “Thus, we therefore maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, third and fourth meetings held in Enugu and Taraba states, respectively, are not subject to review by any individual no matter how highly placed.

“We wish to emphasise that neither is the position of the forum personal nor does it by any stretch of the imagination undermine the relevance of any stakeholder in the party.

“Rather, as loyal party faithful, members of the forum remain committed to that pristine practice that was intended to guarantee order, eliminate conflicting centres of loyalty epitomised by the situation in Rivers State and guard against distracting the governor in the prosecution of his mandate. Wike benefitted wholly from that arrangement.

“We are irrevocably committed to working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, in ensuring that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is conferred with all the privileges he is entitled to as a governor elected on the platform of our party, both at the state and national levels.”

The governor said, “Our undiluted commitment to the unity of our party is paramount. The PDP has always been a party that values unity and collective progress. The recent actions of the governors, including their support for Governor Fubara, reflect their dedication to these values. It is crucial for all party members, including Wike, to work together towards common goals rather than pursuing personal vendettas.

“The forum insists that it is incumbent on the National Working Committee of the PDP to invoke both official provisions and unofficial good offices platforms to find an amicable solution to the crisis in its Rivers State chapter.

“Similarly, if, indeed, the larger interests of Rivers State is their individual motivation, the warring parties should allow themselves to be guided by a spirit of give and take and eschewing, at all times, the incendiary posturing that inflames passions among their followers.

“It is inevitable for us to encourage dialogue and reconciliation continuously. The PDP has established mechanisms for addressing grievances and resolving conflicts, such as the recently constituted disciplinary and reconciliation committees.

“Thus, it is important for Wike to engage with these processes constructively, as dialogue and reconciliation are the pathways to resolving differences and strengthening the party.”

The forum called on the heads of the national security apparatuses to take note of threats by Wike to stoke violence at the sub-national levels, as no one is above the laws of the land.

North-east Unity Forum Condemns Wike

North-east Unity Forum (NUF) condemned the alleged brazen political banditry displayed by Wike, and called for his sack as FCT minister.

The group said Wike’s recent threats against PDP governors, who supported Fubara, and his threat to unleash crisis in the states demonstrated his dangerous disposition and orientation, which had no place in a civilised and democratic society.

NUF alleged that Wike had lost touch with reality and had become a political outcast in Rivers politics.

Convener of NUF, Abubakar Kabir, said in Abuja, “He, Wike, has become a political liability, embroiled in a crisis of relevance and identity, exposing him as a political scabbard devoid of a bayonet in his home state of Rivers.”