NBTS President Backs FG on Distribution of Palliatives to States

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The President, The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso (NBTS), Rev. (Prof.) S. Ola Ayankeye, has thrown his weight behind the distribution of palliatives to state governments by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ayankeye while addressing journalists on the preparation for the 2024 Ministers’ Conference of the NBTS, said while the policy may not be the best, the federal government deserves a pat on the back for making the palliatives available to the states for onward distribution to Nigerians.

According to him, the palliatives provide an opportunity for the poor in the society to at least get something to keep body and soul together, urging state governments to do everything possible to ensure that the palliatives get to those meant for and not in the homes of politicians or civil servants.

He said: “There is no doubt that Nigerians are passing through challenges most especially in the area of putting food on the table, so for the federal government to be sending palliatives to the state governments to be distributed to the masses must be supported by all. While it is may not be the best but given the circumstances in the country presently we must give kudos to the Federal Government.

“Whatever lapses recorded in the distribution to the people, we can only charge the state governments to be up and doing and devise measures that will ensure that the palliatives get to the people they are meant for. Thus, the distribution of palliatives to the states is a welcome dedevelopment though it must be a temporary measure.”

Ayankeye disclosed that the 2024 Conference with the theme, “The Gospel Minister and His Call”, will hold at the NBTS Alumni Multipurpose Hall, Ogbomoso, from Monday, September 9, through Thursday, September 12, stating that activities designed for the Conference include African praise, hymn singing, instrumentals, messages, bible teachings, group discussions, intercessory prayers, witnessing and football match.

He noted that the theme of the Conference s relevant to the current situation in the country where some gospel ministers demonstrate a lack of understanding of what it means to be called into the gospel ministry, stating that the result of the ignorance are the disgraceful behaviours found among some Pastors.

“A cursory look into this theme will help in restoring ministerial sanity that can result in the transformation of the society. We call on all political office holders and all others in government to be more intentional in ensuring restoration of economic, social, educational vibrancy in Nigeria. More efforts should also be directed to ensuring security of life and property so that dwellers in Nigeria will experience a conducive atmosphere to face their work with peace of mind.

“The citizenry should also be law abiding and be praying for our leaders regularly. Time has come when everyone should work hard to restore the glory of our nation, Nigeria. Nigeria will rise again in all ramifications.”

He added that Speakers expected at the Conference are the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and Visitor to the Seminary, Rev. (Dr.) Israel Akanji and Rev. (Dr.) K. K. Saleh, among many other men of God.