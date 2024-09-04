NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: MFM, First Bank lead Phase One in Atlantic Conference

Defending Champions, MFM Basketball Club and former champions First Bank have won their first two games of the 2024 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League as Phase One of the Atlantic Conference enters top gear.

The competition being staged by the Nigeria Basketball Federation with the full backing of Zenith Bank is taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

In the first round of games on Monday, First Bank defeated Delta Force of Asaba 51-23 and only yesterday, the Bankers whipped First Deep Water with a blow-out score of 55-17.

MFM also got up to a great start with an easy win of 55-16 over First Deep Water on Monday and yesterday, MFM also beat the home team Sunshine Angels 68-55.

And so, First Deep Water has lost their first two games of the 2024 campaign and will have to buckle up to be on course for a place in the final in Lagos.

Sunshine Angels, the home team after losing to Bayelsa Whales of Yenegoa 35-29 on Monday again lost to MFM.

On Monday, Delta Force defeated IGP Queens 45-37 before losing to First Bank only yesterday.

Day 3 matches will be up today as First Bank takes on IGP Queens, First DeepWater clashes with Sunshine Angels and Delta Force tangos with Bayelsa Whales just as MFM clashes with Dolphins in the last match.