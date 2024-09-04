NAICOM Partners Nigeria Governors’ Forum to Deepen Insurance Penetration

Ebere Nwoji

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin recently visited the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Dr. Abdulateef Shittu at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

The Director General while welcoming the Management of NAICOM informed them that the NGF has transformed into a policy hub for the state governors and is serving as the technical and administrative arm of the forum. He stated that the forum consist of the 36 state governors in the federation while the secretariat is the administrative arm and a resource center for the forum that renders services and policy formulation.

He said the NGF secretariat was a one-stop shop for any business you want to do with the states.

He introduced members of the teams, and thanked the Director General for the warm welcome and briefed the secretariat on the core mandate of the National Insurance Commission which is supervising, regulating and developing the insurance sector in Nigeria and by so doing it involves how the culture of insurance can be deepened by getting the Nation as a whole to comply with some of the compulsory Insurances as provided in our law. He noted that at the federal level these is been driven by Federal agencies but at the states level the Commission needs some high level of cooperation and collaboration.

He stated that the key reason the commission was at the NGF secretariat was to discuss how a coordinated approach could be adopted in working with the states and that the collaboration must start from engaging the NGF Secretariat as policy hub for the state governors. He said having been appointed recently, few months back, his team was trying to see how it could address some of the issues differently from the way it has been handled in the past in order to achieve a better result. He mentioned that the commission chose to start with the NGF, where NAICOM could have an engagement with the secretariat and share ideas.