Court Orders INEC to Recognise Chris Imumolen as National Chairman of Accord Party 

Victoria Ojiako

Prof Chris Imumolen of the Accord Party has been absolved by the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue as the party’s National Chairman.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice M.M. Adamu on Friday, upon hearing Prof Imumolen’s counsel’s pray, filed on August 26, 2024, gave an ex-parte order restraining the defendants from parading themselves as National Executive Committee of the Accord Party, and to recognise Prof Imumolen as the National Chairman.

Hon Justice Adamu in his verdict, also restrains the defendants from conducting any State and Local government congress pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The court mandates all parties involved to recognise Prof Chris Imumolen to be incharge of the affairs of the Accord Party pending the determination of substantive suit.