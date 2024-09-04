  • Wednesday, 4th September, 2024

Court Orders INEC to Recognise Chris Imumolen as National Chairman of Accord Party 

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Victoria Ojiako

 Prof Chris Imumolen of the Accord Party has been absolved by the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue as the party’s National Chairman. 

 The presiding judge, Hon. Justice M.M. Adamu on Friday, upon hearing Prof Imumolen’s counsel’s pray, filed on August 26, 2024, gave an ex-parte order restraining the defendants from parading themselves as National Executive Committee of the Accord Party, and to recognise Prof Imumolen as the National Chairman.

 Hon Justice Adamu in his verdict, also restrains the defendants from conducting any State and Local government congress pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

 The court mandates all parties involved to recognise Prof Chris Imumolen to be incharge of the affairs of the Accord Party pending the determination of substantive suit.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.