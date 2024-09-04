Buhari Rejoices With Shettima on His 58th Birthday, Ex-SGF, Boss Mustapha at 68yrs

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China





Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, placed a telephone call to Vice President Kashim Shettima, to congratulate him on his 58th birthday, saying his journey from Governor to Senator and now Vice President has been remarkable.

The ex-president, in a release issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, wished Shettima many happy returns and prayed for strength and good health for him.

This, he said, was to enable him to discharge the enormous responsibility of supporting President Bola Tinubu in their efforts to make life better for the citizens and build Nigeria into a strong and virile democratic nation.

In a similar message to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, who is68 years today, the former president described him as a transformative leader.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Boss as you celebrate your birthday. Your far-reaching vision and strong leadership have in no small measure contributed to all that we achieved as an administration.

“I pray to God Almighty to keep you happy, safe, and healthy to continue to benefit your family and the country with your amazing work. Many Happy Returns.”