35th NIA-organised Expo Set to Kick Off in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The 35th edition of Archibuilt, an acronym of Architecture and the Built Environment exhibition organised by the Nigerian institute of Architects (NIA) is set to commence its annual exhibition in Abuja.

Archibuilt is an annual exhibition-forum that brings to the fore trends, technologies, systems, and policy issues that impact the building industry’s intervention and responses to everyday living.

This intervention, intended to generate the framework is championed by architects.

Chairman of the organisation, Usman karaye at a press conference in Abuja said:“This year’s highly anticipated Archibuilt 2024 will take place from September 10 to 12t at the expansive Rainbow Events Centre, marking a significant shift from its traditional location at the International Conference Centre.”

With the theme of this year’s exposition being : “Innovations in Sustainable Construction”, he stated that it will have a concrete mixture of bringing individuals and organisations to leverage on technology in the building industry.

The event, a premier showcase for the architecture and construction industries, he said, is set to feature a dynamic array of exhibitors, including young architects presenting innovative products and local institutions unveiling new materials.

According to him, the goal is to foster local talent and attract investors interested in advancing commercial applications of these innovations.

The event’s programme and venue coordinator, Zingak Gomwalk, emphasised that Archibuilt 2024 aims to highlight cutting-edge products and solutions that cater to the increasing demand for smart infrastructure.

In addition to the exhibition, the event, he said will offer a series of training sessions aimed at upskilling professionals and students.

Also speaking, Oyeleke David, outlined that the sessions will cover advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence applications in the built environment, and will emphasise the importance of entrepreneurship in the sector.

The training, he said, is targeted at students and government employees to enhance their skills and marketability.

“This year’s event is not just about showcasing products but also about equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the rapidly evolving architecture and construction fields.

“The event will also feature a seminar focusing on building collapse prevention, a critical issue in Nigeria. Discussions will include the technical shortcomings and regulatory gaps contributing to structural failures, with a view towards developing actionable solutions and policy recommendations,” he stated.