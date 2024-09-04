2024 PARALYMPICS: Ogunkunle Beats World’s Number Three, Moves Closer to Medal Zone

Team Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle continued his outstanding performance in the table tennis event of the Paralympics in Paris following his win over World number three, Abdullah Ozturk of Turkey.

The Nigerian star displayed another comeback against the highly-rated table tennis player to reach the semi-final in the Men’s Class 4 category.

Ogunkunle emerged winner after dropping the first game in a 3-1 scoreline that through the playing arena into a frenzy mood with a score of 6-11, 11-6, 11-7 and 12-10.

National coach Nasiru Sule expressed his delight at Ogunkunle, saying it’s a morale booster for the team. “I am so happy today that my player lived up to expectations. It has not been easy in the last few days, but today we showed that we can turn things around. Ogunkunle’s comeback against a two-time Paralympic gold medallist stunned everyone at the venue.

“His opponent won gold in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and today Ogunkunle has shown he has the quality of a champion,” he remarked.