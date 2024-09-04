  • Wednesday, 4th September, 2024

2024 PARALYMPICS: Ogunkunle Beats World’s Number Three, Moves Closer to Medal Zone

Business | 7 hours ago

Team Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle continued his outstanding performance in the table tennis event of the Paralympics in Paris following his win over World number three, Abdullah Ozturk of Turkey.

The Nigerian star displayed another comeback against the highly-rated table tennis player to reach the semi-final in the Men’s Class 4 category.

Ogunkunle emerged winner after dropping the first game in a 3-1 scoreline that through the playing arena into a frenzy mood with a score of 6-11, 11-6, 11-7 and 12-10.

National coach Nasiru Sule expressed his delight at Ogunkunle, saying it’s a morale booster for the team. “I am so happy today that my player lived up to expectations. It has not been easy in the last few days, but today we showed that we can turn things around. Ogunkunle’s comeback against a two-time Paralympic gold medallist stunned everyone at the venue.

“His opponent won gold in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and today Ogunkunle has shown he has the quality of a champion,” he remarked.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.