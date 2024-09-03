Super Eagles Camp Bubbles with 11 Players on Opening Day

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface was the 10th Super Eagles player to arrive the team’s camp in Uyo yesterday evening ahead of Sunday’s 2025 AFCON Qualifier against Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Amongst the early birds in camp was Captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong who recently switched to the Saudi Pro League with Al Kholood.

Despite his face-off with Atalanta, forward Ademola Lookman also came in early to join the likes of Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, Semi Ajayi, South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah, Stanley Nwabali and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Lookman was hoping to join French champions PSG after agreeing personal terms, but his Italian club blocked the transfer.

Also in camp as at yesterday evening was Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi and former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie.

Obasogie recently joined Ethiopian club Fasil Ketema FC.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Super Eagles caretaker coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has selected Tomaz Zorec as fitness coach for 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda this month.

He also selected match analyst Eboboritse Uwejamomere as well as Enugu Rangers coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede from Remo Stars to assist him for these matches.

After playing Benin Republic on Sunday, the Nigerian delegationwill depart for Kigali same evening, for Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash with the Amavubi (Bees) of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, starting from 3pm Rwanda time (2pm Nigeria time)