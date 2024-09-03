Sen. Nwoko Intensifies Campaign for Anioma State Creation with Stakeholder Summit

*Okowa boosts drive with reported qualified endorsement

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The promoter of the agitation for the constitutional creation of a new Anioma State out of the present Delta State, Senator Ned Nwoko, has intensified the campaign to woo the people of Delta North to support the project with a critical stakeholders conference in Asaba.

This is coming at a time the immediate past governor of Delta State Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was said to have given conditional support to the agitation for Anioma State.

Okowa’s reported support for the new state was revealed at the one day Anioma Stakeholders Summit, by Senator Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North senatorial district, the convenor.

The theme of the summit was, “The Renewed Quest for the Creation of Anioma State”; and, it had numerous political and traditional leaders from the nine local government areas comprising the district (also known as Anioma), in attendance.

Nwoko revealed that the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, was favourably disposed to the creation of Anioma State although he would want the new state to be part of the South-South geopolitical zone rather than being joined to the South-East zone.

Addressing the gathering that had national and state legislators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders as well as women, youths and other critical stakeholders, Senator Nwoko noted that the agitation for the creation of Anioma State has been on for decades and sued for cooperation of all Anioma sons and daughters asserting that the state was a dream whose time has come.

Going down memory lane, Nwoko eulogized prominent Anioma sons and daughters who made outstanding contribution in the past years to the development of the area as well as the struggle, including the late Dennis Osadebay and late Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Joseph Edozien, George Orewa, Senator Nosike Ikpo.

The aim of that the Stakeholders Summit was to reawaken the consciousness of Anioma people on their desire to be independent through the creation of the new state.

He allayed fears that he might be pursuing a private agenda around his ambition to become the leader and governor of the proposed state.

It does not matter whether the proposed state is eventually grouped with the South-East or South-South geopolitical zone, he said, noting that he was primarily concerned about Anioma people having a state that would be truly their own.

The Bill for the creation of the state, which he sponsored, had passed the first reading in the Senate and would soon go through the second reading stage, preparatory to a public hearing that would lead towards its hopeful passage, he noted.

Senator Nwoko further expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will assent to the Bill, adding that it will equally enjoy nation-wide support in line with the country’s constitutional provision.

Nevertheless, he assured the stakeholders that he would do all necessary to garner the needed support, including that of his colleagues at the National Assembly, to midwife the proposed Anioma state into reality.

He therefore urged sons and daughters of Anioma (Delta North) to unite and to embrace the agitation for the creation of the new state as “a collective responsibility” towards a worthy cause for posterity.

Speaker after speaker at the event, including House of Representatives members, Hon Ngozi Okolie, Hon Ossai N. Ossai and Hon Emeka Nwaobi of the State Assembly, with ome some royal fathers, including Ochendo Asagba, Prof Louis Edozien, Obi Henry Kikachukwu of Ubulu-Unor, Dein of Agbor, Ikenchuku Kiagborekuzi I, commeneded

Senator Nwoko for his commitment to the campaign for the creation of Anioma State, soliciting support for the initiative.

Members of the organising Committee of the summit in attendance included the Chairman, Chief Dan Okenyi (Olikeze), the Secretary, Apostle Victor Sorokwu (Ugo-Anioma) and others including Eziada Ifeoma Ogbomah, Prince Tonnie Oganah, Comrade Norbert Chiazo, Ogbueshi Godfrey Odogwu, Mr Hayes Ikhator, Mr Godwin Ossai, Chief Cubert Nzete, and Mr Joshua Opia.