RMRDC to Refocus Council for Production, Says DG

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director General/CEO of the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muoso, has promised to refocus the council so that it can make Nigeria a producing nation.

He stated this Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja to mark his 100 days in office.

Ike-Muoso expressed his desire to return the council to its original mandate of diversifying the economy through production rather than manufacturing which was not its original mandate.

He said although the council made significant progress, there was the need to return it to its original mandate and make speedy progress within the shortest possible time.

According to him, “While it was indisputable that the council had made significant progress on its mandate, it was also not debatable that its capacity for research and innovation, which are the heart of its calling waned severely. The focus was shifting, albeit naively, towards manufacturing, which was never the council’s original intent. Blue Sky and sometimes purposeless research became preponderant simultaneously with several engagements in ‘beyond-the-pilot level’ manufacturing.

“This background made restoring the council to its traditional calling and glory imperative.

“The RMRDC, operating under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology is pivotal in driving Nigeria’s industrial growth by optimising local raw materials exploitation, development and utilisation. RMRDC, ab initio, was conceived as a child of necessity when Nigeria was reeling from the throes of global recession and plummeting crude oil prices.

“Therefore, she needed to diversify her economy, strengthen international competitiveness and transition from consumption and import dependency to production and export.

“Our vision is clear to catalyse sustainable industrial development in Nigeria, ensuring that our country maximises its abundant raw materials resources for its prosperity and global competitiveness.”

In order to achieve this, he outlined a five-point agenda, including initiating a nationwide raw material data collection focused on technical and investment information.

Ike-Muoso said data coverage at each spatial location comprised raw material quantities and quality, ease of access to the market by primary extractors and processors of each raw material, the market value of identified raw material, high-level value chain analysis, investment opportunities, government policies and regulations, as well as industry challenges and the level of stakeholder engagement among others.

“This initiative is crucial as it lays the groundwork for our raw material research, supply chain expansion, attracting sustainable investments and fostering partnerships to drive our mission forward,” he explained.

He also promised to increase patents from 40 to 200 within two years and launch e-registration to enhance transparency, adding that: “We are working hard to effectively enhance the intellectual property and patent portfolio of RMRDC from its current 40 to approximately 200 new patents within the next 24 months.

“We are launching an e-registration and certification portal to enhance transparency in the raw materials sector.”