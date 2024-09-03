Napoli Okay Osimhen for Galatasaray Loan Spell 

Various reports out of Italy said on Monday evening that Napoli have approved a loan transfer of Victor Osimhen to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Both Napoli and Galatasaray have approved the transfer and officials from Turkey were due to arrive in Naples to meet Osimhen last night.

Transfer negotiations are going ahead at fast pace.

Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, reported that there is even now an agreement in principle between the two clubs.

It will be a season-long dry loan, meaning there will not be a loan fee paid, but Galatasaray will cover the enormous annual salary of Osimhen, which is put at between 10 and 12 Million Euros.

However, according to Corriere dello Sportthis will only be possible if he agrees to extend his contract with the Italian club by a further year.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli is until June 2026.

Should Osimhen not extend this contract, he will be back from Turkey a free agent for the rest of his term at Naples.