18 Days to Edo State Guber Poll, Gunmen Kill Assembly Speaker’s Special Assistant

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Eighteen days to the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, a Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Samson Omoarebokhae, has been shot dead by gunmen.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred on August 31, 2024, near Ozalla in Owan West Local Government Area of the State.

Omoarebokhae met his untimely death when he was ambushed while traveling.

In response to the news, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media, Mrs. Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, in a statement, revealed that Agbebaku had promptly dispatched a delegation to visit the family of the slain aide to offered his condolences.

Describing Omoarebokhae’s death as a profound loss, Agbebaku assured the family that every effort would be made to ensure the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice.

“Though this is a painful situation, we pray that God, in His infinite power, will give the family a reason to smile again. “We also pray that God grants the soul of the deceased eternal rest and gives the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Agbebaku

