Saraki Empowers over 4,000 Local Farmers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

In a bid to boost food production in Kwara state, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has empowered over 4,000 local farmers in the Kwara north senatorial district of the State.

Speaking in Ilorin on the initiative, the North Central Regional Director of the foundation, Mallam Musa Aliyu, said that, the gesture would also reduce the prices of foodstuffs in the state and thereby enhancing the socio-economic development of the state.

According to him, “This initiative will benefit 986 farmers primarily, with over 2,500 secondary beneficiaries across the Kwara North  senatorial district of Kwara State.”

Aliyu, said the distribution started with beneficiaries from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but has now been extended to the general farmers who are non-politicians in Kwara North.

Aliyu noted that the objectives of the empowerment project are, “to provide low-income farmers in Kwara North with inputs such as fertilizers and herbicides to improve farm produce for the 2024 farming season.

He said, “It also aims to support farmers to increase average crop yields, thereby improving food security and farmers’ incomes.”

