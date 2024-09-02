Aiyedatiwa: Entrepreneurship Powerful Tool in Addressing Poverty

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said that entrepreneurship remains a powerful tool in addressing poverty.

He stated this in Lagos where he announced the forthcoming Global Entrepreneurship Festival to be hosted by Ondo state with the theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Poverty Eradication through Entrepreneurship.”

Aiyedatiwa, noted that he looks forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2024 with optimism about the impact the event would have.

According to him, “The theme of this year’s festival, Beyond Boundaries: Poverty Eradication through Entrepreneurship, resonates deeply with our mission in Ondo state. It emphasizes our collective belief that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool in addressing poverty in every corner of the globe.

“Our dear state is big on entrepreneurship as is evident by the fact that we have the first entrepreneurship agency in Nigeria. For us as a state this festival is not just an event; it is a movement aimed at inspiring individuals and communities to harness their entrepreneurial spirit to create sustainable solutions for poverty alleviation.”

He stressed that by hosting the initiative in the state in November 2024, remains a testament to their commitment to fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive.

“We are excited to showcase the rich potential of our state. We are not shy to boast that Ondo State, Nigeria has the longest coastline in Nigeria and also the highest mineral deposited, the second largest bitumen deposit in the world to name a few.

“We do not mince words when we say our state is entrepreneurship driven and investor friendly. These and many more ways we pay attention to to demonstrate how we can contribute to the global dialogue on poverty eradication”, the governor stated.