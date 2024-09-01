Lagos Gears up for Soirée as 9th EMY Africa Awards Draw Near

Iyke Bede





Ahead of the 9th Annual EMY Africa Awards, the highly anticipated The Lagos Soirée is set to return on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The announcement was made by Mr Kojo Soboh, founder and executive director of EMY Africa.

The Lagos Soirée, now in its second edition, is a formal event that celebrates some of the most inspirational personalities across Africa. This year’s soirée follows the successful debut London Soirée held in July, further marking EMY Africa’s commitment to celebrating African excellence on a global stage.

Like it did the previous year, the upcoming Lagos Soirée promises to be a night of elegance and networking, bringing together top personalities in business, entertainment, and public service. Over the years, it has spotlighted the achievements of individuals from various industries, including several notable Nigerians such as Akinwumi Adesina, Tony Elumelu, and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD). In 2023, four distinguished Nigerians were honoured at the 8th EMY Africa Awards, including Olugbenga Agboola for Man of the Year – Technology, Chief Dele Momodu for the Special Recognition Award, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade (Mr Eazi) for Young Achiever – Male, and Tajudeen Adepetu for the Media Excellence Award.

“The journey so far in 2024 has been one of growth, innovation, and learning for EMY Africa. As we continue on this path, we remain committed to our vision of inspiring and empowering the next generation of African leaders and innovators,” Soboh remarked.

The event, which will be staged at the Mercedes Benz Centre, Ikate, Lagos, will also see the announcement of the competitive award nominations for the 9th EMY Africa Awards, which will be held on October 26, 2024.