Family Booster Ministry Hosts International Marriage Conference

Family Booster Ministry (FBM), a non-governmental organisation, has concluded plans to organise an intentional marriage conference with the theme: ‘Intentional Marriage.’

According to the convener, the founder of FBM, Pastor Bisi Adewale, the event, which will be hosted virtually, comes up from September 16 to 22, 2024.

Adewale, popularly known as Mr. Marriage has authored over 120 books in the last two decades, he said the forum would address the ills in the society as it affects marriages, would prevent violence in marriage and would build better society.

According to him, so many marriages have collapsed, and many are on the verge of collapse because both spouses have not been intentional in carrying out both their individual and collective responsibilities to make the marriage work.

Adewale who is a marriage clinician, said: “Achieving success in marriages has to be intentional. Marriage can not work by accident, it has to be worked out by both parties religiously. There are so many things, spouses may not know before coming together to become husbands and wives. This seven days seminar will involve teachings, interviews, questions and answers sessions as it delve into the nitty gritty of what makes marriage works and expose what makes marriage fails. It is a global event, and we have lined up season speakers, who are very vast in the subject matter of marriage and family life” he stated.

Among the facilitators that would minister at the conference include Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo (marriage coach), Reverend Tony Akinyemi (health coach), Apostle Femi Lazarus (lead pastor of Sphere of Light Church), Soji and Tope Alabi (gospel artistes), Joshua and Tolu Mike Bamiloye, Mayowa Owolabi of Money Matters, Minister Praise Bisi-Adewale, Lanre and Bisi Ojolo, Sunday Anani and Pastor and Pastor Mrs. Bisi Adewale, among others.

According to him, to participate at the week-long event, is free of charge, but participants will need to register at bisiadewale.com/IMC to get all the links to the YouTube and Facebook groups where the programme will take place.