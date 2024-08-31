Soludo: Anambra has Surpassed UN Teacher-to-Student Ratio

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, said the state has beaten the United Nations (UN) student-to-teacher ratio, with the recent employment of teachers in the state.

Governor Soludo said this during the third anniversary of the scholarship programme of IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation, which was held at the International Convention Centre in Awka.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh who represented Soludo at the event said: “With the recent employment of teachers in the state, Soludo has beaten the UN recommended teacher-to-student ratio.

“The ratio currently in Anambra is 24 students to one teacher for secondary schools, and 21 pupils to one teacher in primary schools.

“Our governor is a lover of education and has through the recent employment ended the era of schools without teachers in Anambra State. He is happy with what is going on here today and would have been here, but he is unavoidably out of town.”

THISDAY learnt that the number of teachers already employed by the Soludo-led government stands at about 8,000 already.

At the event, the IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation gave out scholarships to 670 students from 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The scholarship programme which was described as one of the biggest in the country to the tune of N1 billion was instituted by the founder of the foundation, Mr. Ignatius Aguowo.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Gloria Abanihe in her address during the event said: “The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation was established with clear vision, which is to bridge the educational gap and provide opportunities for talented and deserving students to achieve their dreams.

“We firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of a prosperous and equitable society. It is the key that unlocks the door to a brighter future, not just for individuals, but for the entire communities and our nation at large.

“The scholarship programme is more than just financial award; it is an investment for the future. By providing these scholarships, we are not only alleviating the financial burden on deserving students and their families, but we are also encouraging a culture of academic rigor, perseverance and community service.

“Our scholars are chosen not just for their academic achievements, but for their character, resolutionness and their potential to become change makers in society.

“As we look ahead, we are filled with optimism and determination. We are committed to scaling up our efforts, reaching more students and creating more opportunities for educational advancement in Nigeria.”